Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Ticker-Symbol: ADJ 
Xetra
23.12.19
17:35 Uhr
31,820 Euro
+0,320
+1,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,720
32,000
23.12.
31,660
31,940
23.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADO PROPERTIES SA31,820+1,02 %