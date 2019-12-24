Tabcorp Holdings: Tabcorp Heading in the Right Direction with the Rise of Skywalker

Tabcorp will undertake in a ten-day marketing campaign advertising one of its biggest lotto draws in conjunction with the new Star Wars films, The Rise of Skywalker. Additionally, Tabcorp has a lot of success with its lotteries division.

AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / Australia's ASX-listed gaming company Tabcorp Holdings has a marketing campaign commencing today that is tied-in with the new blockbuster Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker. Over the next ten days, an advertisement for the $30 million post-Christmas Saturday lotto draw (December 28) will appear at every session of the film. The mammoth draw is traditionally the primary planned event on the Tabcorp's lotteries division annual calendar.

Representing a popular Christmas gift in recent years, approximately one in three Australians adults receive lottery tickets which equates to 5 million tickets sold for the mega draw. During peak times pre-draw 1200 tickets a minute will be sold. Managing Director - Lotteries and Keno, Sue van der Merwe is optimistic that a strong result from the December 28 draw will mark a significant year for van der Merwe. In September, Powerball hit a record prize pool of $150 million resulting in the biggest jackpots ever witnessed in the country. Furthermore, Powerball has assisted the FY 2019 financials for the lotteries division with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by $425 million or 37 per cent. Since the merge of Tabcorp and Tatts Group in 2017 creating a world-class, diversified entertaining group under the Tabcorp brand, the lotteries division has been the stellar performer.

Even though Saturday's Powerball has had great success, Ms van der Merwe has said that it's the performance of all the games in Tabcorp's portfolio. This including base games on Monday and Wednesday which gives players the chance to win $20,000 a year for 20 years and Saturday as well as Instant Scratchies. "The sign of a strong lottery business is to have the whole portfolio performing well. It's no good if Powerball is driving big jackpots and doing incredibly well and the rest of the portfolio is being cannibalised and not performing.



Adjusting jackpot levels combined with tweaking marketing activity is crucial to the success of the lottery's division. Tabcorp can adjust the jackpot level up or down. Ms van der Merwe added, "it's very much like a consumer goods business, and we absolutely approach it like that in the way we run it."

Michael Kodari, the CEO of KOSEC - Kodari Securities states "what a better way not to be a statistic and loose when gambling, but actually invest in a stock that can help you profit from the sector. Regardless of a financial crisis or another GFC scenario, businesses like this tend to be defensive and still do well."

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (TAH) is into the provision of gambling and entertainment services. Tabcorp's portfolio of brands includes TAB, Keno, The Lott, George, Max, TGS, eBET and Sky Racing. The Group has four operating segments, namely Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services and Sun Bets. Tabcorp has a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion.

