PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24-Dec-2019 / 12:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Ushakov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board / Deputy General Director for Sales b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: RU0009084396 b) Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume RUB 41.12 7,000 RUB 41.12 400 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 7,400 shares Price RUB 304,288.00 e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-24 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS» ISIN: US5591892048

