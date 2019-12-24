PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 2019 24-Dec-2019 / 14:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 2019 December 24, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held in absentia on December 24, 2019. The agenda includes the following items: 1) On the Company's non-core assets. 2) On approval of deals with gratuitous transfer of Company's assets to third parties. 3) On preliminary approval of decisions regarding divestment or potential divestment of the Company's assets including property, plants and equipment, intangible assets, unfinished construction pursuant to separate resolutions of the Board of Directors. 4) On approval of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for 2020. 5) On approval of the Insurance Protection Program of PJSC RusHydro for 2020. 6) On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company. 7) On approval of composition of PJSC RusHydro's Management Board. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 37441 EQS News ID: 943503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 08:09 ET (13:09 GMT)