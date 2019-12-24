Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) - cPanel L.L.C., a hosting server management solution, announced its availability on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace (GCP Marketplace), allowing customers to easily launch a Google Cloud instance with a cPanel & WHM image. Under this new collaboration, hosting providers and direct consumers can install a license immediately after they spin up their Google Compute Engine instance and quickly set up and administer accounts.

cPanel & WHM is a robust web hosting automation software suite. Containing all of the essential tools needed for hosting providers and resellers to manage customer accounts, create and maintain websites, and to secure and optimize their servers, cPanel & WHM is an integral part of supporting operations at some of the world's most well-known hosting providers, including virtual machines and cloud servers. GCP Marketplace allows customers to easily start up familiar software packages such as cPanel & WHM with Google Compute Engine, with no manual configuration required.

"cPanel is excited to be a part of GCP Marketplace. This platform is popular with our partners and we're looking forward to supporting them as they turn to hyperscale solutions," says Todd Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of WebPros, cPanel's parent company.

Google Compute Engine lets users launch virtual machines on demand using Google Cloud's dependable global infrastructure. These instances are easily scalable and can adapt quickly to increased demand. This partnership will make cloud computing and virtual machine management more accessible and easier to use than ever before, encouraging broader adoption and technological advancement across the world.

About cPanel, L.L.C.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer-first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, TX, cPanel employs 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, L.L.C.

