Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) - RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE: RLSC) ("RISE") announced today that Michael Campbell has stepped down as a director of the Company effective December 24, 2019. RISE thanked Mr. Campbell for his service to the Board of Directors.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Investor inquiries, please contact:

Scott Secord, Executive Chairman

scottlsecord@gmail.com

T. 416.433.9259

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51051