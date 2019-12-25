Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of China 25-Dec-2019 / 15:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of China DATE: December 25 2019 Loan obtained from The Export-Import Bank of China Our Bank has obtained a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China in the amount of USD300 million with a maturity of 3 years. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 37515 EQS News ID: 943685 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=943685&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

