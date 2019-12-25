PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy 25-Dec-2019 / 18:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy December 25, 2019 On December 31, a meeting of the PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will take place. The agenda includes reviewing PJSC NCSP Development Strategy. The material fact is published on the website of PJSC NCSP at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1]. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 37517 EQS News ID: 943689 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=943689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

