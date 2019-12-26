Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.12.2019

WKN: 853219 ISIN: JP3788600009 Ticker-Symbol: HIA1 
Tradegate
23.12.19
17:45 Uhr
37,900 Euro
-0,750
-1,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,000
38,480
23.12.
37,900
38,290
23.12.
