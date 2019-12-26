Hozpitality Group is Getting Ready to Welcome Dubai Expo 2020 With Multiple Offerings in Recruitment, PR and Marketing for the Hospitality Industry

A new Global Hospitality Website is also planned to early 2020 by Hozpitality Group

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group plans to go BIG in 2020, the UAE based HR, PR, Marketing and Media platform is planning huge changes for the next year and decade. 2020 is a big year for UAE, as the host country is expected to bring 25 million people to Dubai in 6 months. The Expo site is ready to attract visitors and exhibitors from people around the world.

The hotels are all gearing up to accommodate the needs of tourists and visitors arriving for Expo, top Hospitality companies have launched new projects to fulfil the needs of mass visitors, which will be ready by the first quarter of 2020. The government is also building accommodations near the Expo site; a huge Banquet and Convention Centre is ready to host world-class exhibitions.

"There will be more than 200 F&B outlets to cater to the Expo- site. Recruitment will be on top as 2020 begins as the hotels will start training their staff for the big show. 2019 was a slow year for recruitment as most of the hotels were on freeze hiring except the Pre-opening hotels. We all at Hozpitality Group are so excited to assist our colleagues with their HR, Marketing and PR needs during Expo. We are hopeful that Expo-2020 will be a great year for business for everyone in the UAE. Most of the hotels are already spending on Marketing and having extra budgets for 2020," says, Raj Bhatt, the CEO of Hozpitality Group.

"People visit Dubai to get a glimpse of Europe, West, and Asia, it's a popular destination for shopping. As Dubai Expo holds a range of public events and a variety of shows. It will be a major attraction for residents, locals, and tourists," says, Vandana Bhatt, Managing Director, Hozpitality Group. "We are hoping the hospitality industry to gain during the Expo, which will benefit us as a leading hospitality company in the region. We are hoping to keep busier and more hopeful to create more sustainable partnerships."

Hozpitality Groups Awards for 2020 are also finalized with the Chef Awards scheduled to be at Marriott Jaddaf Hotel in Dubai on 2nd June and the Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2020 are scheduled on 26th Nov at Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality Group owns the leading Hospitality website in MEA, http://www.hozpitality.com , leading Hospitality website in India, www.hozpitality.in Dedicated Hospitality networking website http://www.hozpitalityplus.com , Exclusive Hospitality events company "Hozpitalityplus Events" and Hospitality Executive search company based in Canada "Hozpitality Consulting" a TV show for the hospitality Industry, Hozpitality Buzz- The Inside scoop. The group also organizes Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards and Middle East Chef Excellence Awards in Dubai. The Group reaches out to over 1 million members from over 186 countries.

From hospitality jobs in Dubai and the UAE, retail jobs in Asia, and cruising jobs around the world, millions of workers all around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet hotel guests in Dubai, Frankfurt, Davos; become an executive chef in Abu Dhabi or Tokyo; or serve up coffee in Qatar, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective global hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Dubai hotel jobs" or "Qatar hotel jobs".

In addition to listing jobs in Dubai, UAE, Mumbai, Europe and around the world, Hozpitality.com offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hospitality travel bookings etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find cruise ship jobs, catering jobs, travel jobs, sous chef jobs, and more with Hozpitality.com, a world of opportunities.

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit and share.

Hozpitality.in is the latest addition to the Hozpitality family. Hozpitality India was launched in India for the Indian hospitality job market. From hospitality jobs in Mumbai to restaurant jobs in Delhi, and Café jobs in Chennai , millions of workers in India and around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet 5 star hotel guests in Pune, Bangalore, Cochin; become an Executive Chef in Uttarakhand or Calcutta; or serve up coffee in Kerala, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective Indian hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Indian hotel jobs" or "Hospitality Jobs in India".

In addition to 5 star hotel jobs listing jobs in India, Mumbai, Calcutta, Indore, and around the world, Hozpitality.in offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hotel deals, restaurant coupons etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find Cruise ship jobs in India, Catering jobs in Gujarat, Travel jobs in Delhi, Sous chef jobs in Kochi, and more with Hozpitality.in, your "Opportunities in Hospitality" …

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Log on to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

