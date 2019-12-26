Sungrow connects power to the UK grid from a 27.5MW/30MWh solar-plus-storage project

YORK, United Kingdom, Dec 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that Yorkshire's 34.7MW of solar power and 27.5MW/30MWh of energy storage project integrated by Sungrow's 1500Vdc PV&ESS solution has successfully been put into service. The advanced installation now stands as the largest subsidy-free solar-plus-storage system in the UK.

A New Era for UK solar

This combined solar and storage pipeline was broken ground in spring 2019 and completed last month, which is UK's first government project to achieve 100% clean energy. It will store the excess energy in Sungrow's state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery system to get more advantageous pricing for the solar plant's output and provide grid balancing service to the National Grid.

The commissioning of this project is an important milestone for UK solar sector since it is the country's largest utility-scale subsidy-free solar-plus-storage system, showing a significant opportunity for the next phase of growth for the solar market.

The Most Technologically Advanced System

As for the solar and storage technologies used in the project, the project fully adopted Sungrow's integrated solar-plus-storage solution, consisting of 1500Vdc PV turnkey solution SG3125HV-MV, all-in-one ESS SC2500HV-MV and Samsung SDI Mega M2F battery modules. Sungrow's new high performing PCS SC2500HV-MV lies in its ability to deliver high efficiency and compatible with high voltage battery system to improve yields and reduces O&M costs.

Combined with bifacial panels and single-axis trackers, the system can contribute around a 20% increase in power generation, and it is expected to generate enough solar energy for 10,000 households per year.

Creating the Future for Renewable Energy

"We're proud to be part of this game-changing solar-plus-storage project. It provides industry a viable pipeline in addressing the challenges of the energy transition, while supporting clean energy innovation and saving money on energy bills," said Andrew Lycett, General Manager of Sungrow UK. "Sungrow continues to be a clean energy leader and this project is a prime example of that leadership delivering benefits to the local community."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW to be installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

