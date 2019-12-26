Last Innovation in Advertising Technology: Vidoomy Reviews Filter

MADRID, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidoomy, the Spanish adtech in constant development of its technology launches its most futuristic technological innovation. The company's technical team has recently improved the algorithm with which it works: a filter of reviews that takes into account the criteria of internet users to decide what advertising fits better with him.

The Vidoomy reviews filter use the internet user opinions as advertising guide to know what to offer them. Favorable opinion towards a product increases the possibility of perceiving a related advertising video. On the contrary, negative reviews generate the opposite: reduce the possibility of related advertising to appear on the screeen because the user would not be interested on them.

"This will really improve the experience of everyone who uses the internet every day. Because as of today, there will be no advertising of products that do not fit the interests of the user, no matter how much they are in the right target," says Eric Raventos, COO of the company. In this way, an advertising more consistent with the internet user appears and thus facilitates the commitment of the campaigns.

This improvement has been created using all the Data with which the company works, extracted from the differents DMPs with which they operate. Vidoomy has linked the information necessary to generate metrics and values that have resulted in the Vidoomy reviews filter. The visualization of an advertising video is now the result of the computer operations into which user opinions have become.

This improvement aims to increase the quality of the service provided by the company. With an inventory of more than 2500 publishers globally and the confidence of a brand safety environment, advertisers find in Vidoomy the place to receive the best KPIs from their branding campaigns

"Our goal is not to be able to show the user all the possible advertising options: it is to allow the user to influence the service we offer to guarantee the result they are looking for. The formula for our success is to always take into account the priorities of our clients and the development of technological improvements such as this that allow us to carry it out," says Marcos Cuesta, CEO in Vidoomy.

Having as a business strategy the continuous improvement of its technology is what has placed Vidoomy as one of the leading companies in the sector. Being able to continue increasing the effectiveness of the advertising campaigns with which they work and improving the quality of the digital market.

