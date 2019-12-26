Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABF1 ISIN: KYG3040R1589 Ticker-Symbol: E5Y1 
Tradegate
23.12.19
21:53 Uhr
16,535 Euro
+0,935
+5,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,380
16,595
23.12.
16,385
16,555
23.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENDEAVOUR MINING
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION16,535+5,99 %