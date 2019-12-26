Internet Marketing Company: Does Car Insurance Cover Fire Damage?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can be reimbursed by their car insurance companies if their vehicles got damaged in a fire.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/how-does-your-car-insurance-handles-engine-or-electrical-fires

Most drivers know that car fires can be quite frightening and they can be caused by several different things. Usually, comprehensive insurance will cover the damage caused by fire to a vehicle. Comprehensive coverage is optional, but drivers who are leasing or financing their vehicles will be required to have this coverage. If the vehicle is declared as a total loss after a fire, then the insurer will reimburse the policyholder with a cheque that is equal with the actual cash value of the lost vehicle. If the car can be repaired, then the insurer will have to pay to repair the vehicle to its pre-loss condition.

The most common reasons for a car fire are the following:

Arson. In some rare occasions, some persons can intentionally set a vehicle on fire. Arson is considered to be a criminal act and insurance providers will treat an act of arson the same way they treat car theft and vandalism. Drivers who are victims of arson will have to file a police report if they want to get reimbursement from their insurers.

Garage fire . Garage fires can easily damage vehicles. Some believe that homeowners' insurance can cover the damage done to a vehicle during a garage fire. This is not true, because homeowner insurance never covers damage done to a vehicle. In this case, comprehensive coverage can reimburse a policyholder who got its car damaged in a garage fire.

. Garage fires can easily damage vehicles. Some believe that homeowners' insurance can cover the damage done to a vehicle during a garage fire. This is not true, because homeowner insurance never covers damage done to a vehicle. In this case, comprehensive coverage can reimburse a policyholder who got its car damaged in a garage fire. Engine fires. Some mechanical problems can cause engine fires. A vehicle can be defective from the moment it leaves the assembly factory. In some cases, a small part can be damaged and can create a mechanical issue. If a mechanical issue causes the engine of a vehicle to become engulfed in flames, then comprehensive coverage will pay for the damage caused by fire.

"Engine and electrical fires can cause massive damage to a vehicle. Drivers who purchased comprehensive coverage are protected in most scenarios if their cars got damaged by fire", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

