Sistema completes divestment of MTS Bank Moscow, 26 December 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the sale of 4.5% of the shares of PJSC MTS Bank ("MTS Bank") to Mobile TeleSystems B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of PJSC MTS ("MTS") (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications operator and digital service provider in Russia, for RUB 1.4 bn. As a result of the transaction, Sistema has fully exited its shareholding in MTS Bank, and MTS's ownership of MTS Bank's authorised share capital has increased to 99.7%[1]. *** Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** [1] Including a 0.2% stake owned by PJSC MGTS, a subsidiary of PJSC MTS.

December 26, 2019