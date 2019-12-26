Web Presence: Harris Kreichman Awarded Certified Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Marketing Professional Designation

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / Harris was awarded the certification after completing the Certified Association of National Advertisers Marketing Professional (CAMP) program, which is a rigorous, 35-hour online certification program. The CAMP program offers tips, tutorials and teaches about industry standards on everything related to marketing, from brand strategy, to marketing implementation across digital, direct, and analytic applications.

Only top advertising professionals qualify to earn the certification and Harris was among the elite marketers who have the knowledge and experience to complete the program as well as passing the certification assessment. With over 20 years of industry experience, Harris is a digital and direct marketing professional who is committed to staying on top of today's digital marketing strategies and teaches clients across all industries how to implement successful email and digital marketing campaigns.

By working with Harris Kreichman and eTargetMedia, brands are assured that they are working with a leader in the industry who is committed to offering their clients the very best in marketing and advertising solutions.

