With its trade wars, exclusions from tariffs, reversals of exclusions, and stays of reversals of exclusions - in addition to the repeal of the Clean Air Act and potential changes to the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act - the U.S. solar market is anything but boring, writes SPV Market Research's Paula Mints.From pv magazine 12/2019 Late in 2019, solar demand in the United States remains strong, driven by safe harbor buying in advance of the upcoming Jan. 1 decrease in the investment tax credit (ITC) from 30% to 26%. Without an extension of the ITC at its current level, demand should remain ...

