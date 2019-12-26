RH Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Foundation Building Materials to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent RH (NYSE: RH) will replace Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) will replace RH in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 2. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is acquiring Genesee & Wyoming in a deal expected to be completed prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 30.RH operates as a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. Headquartered in Corte Madera, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homefurnishing Retail Sub-Industry index.Foundation Building Materials distributes wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and metal framing building products. Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Trading Companies & Distributors Sub-Industry index.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:S&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji.comms@spglobal.comIndex Governance InquiriesIGCC@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices