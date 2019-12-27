Tesla finishes 2019 on a high note amid a flurry of year-end EV funding, news and optimism on longer-range electrics.There's been a flurry of year-end electric vehicle finance activity and signs of EV optimism going into 2020. Tesla share price hits $420 In August of last year, Elon Musk let the world know via Twitter that he was looking to shift his $60 billion-market cap EV pioneer from a public to private company. His 2018 tweet read: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." It would have been the biggest leveraged buyout in history - with a value of about $82 billion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...