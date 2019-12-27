Cleantech Building Materials: Loan Facility Conversion and Issue of New Shares

27 December 2019

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan provider, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to convert €2,221,136 of outstanding debt into 5,330,726 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company, and, in accordance with the provisions of the loan agreement, for the new shares to be issued to a number of parties (the "Conversion"). No such party will hold 5% or more of the Company's issued share capital. The Company will apply for the 5,330,726 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Separately and following the announcement in July this year regarding the entering into of a Subscription Agreement for €15,000,000 with a private family office (the "Investor") (the "Agreement"), the Company is pleased to announce that initial investments of €262,000 have now been made pursuant to certain defined milestones in the Agreement. Accordingly 230,720 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company at a price of €1.25 will be issued to the Investor (the "Subscription"). The Company will apply for the 230,720 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

In consideration of the long term support and commitment by the Investor, the Company has also agreed to issue the Investor with 13,250,000 warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares in CBM. The warrant exercise price is €1.25 per share, the same price that the Investor will subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company. The warrants must be exercised by no later than 27 December 2024.

Following the Conversion and the Subscription, the issued share capital of the Company will be 66,296,736 ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("Ordinary Shares") with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.