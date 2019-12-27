Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Result of General Meeting 27-Dec-2019 / 13:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 27 December 2019 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Result of General Meeting Block Commodities (NEX: BLCC), announces that at the Company's General Meeting ("GM") held today at 12.00pm at Richmond House, St. Julian's Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GZ, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 2 December 2019 were duly passed by Shareholders. ENDS CONTACTS Block Commodities Limited Ian Tordoff (CEO) info@blockcommodities.com Press contact Hawthorn Advisors block@hawthornadvisors.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: RAG TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 37556 EQS News ID: 943895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

