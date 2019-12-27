Ganapati plc - Notice of GM

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



27 December 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Ganapati Plc announces that a general meeting of its shareholders to be held at the London offices of the Company at, 199 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 2EX on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (UK time) to seek shareholder approval to increase the Company's Share Option Scheme limit from 10 per cet. to 15 per cent.

The Company has posted the notice of general meeting to its shareholders today and these documents will also will be made available to download from the Company's website at https://ganapati.com/en/.

The resolution on which the shareholders will vote at the general meeting is as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

To approve the substitution of 15% for 10% in rule 2.2 of the Company's Share Option Scheme (as the maximum percentage of the Company's issued shares over which options may be outstanding at any one time).





Expected timetable of principle events:

Posting of this Document

Latest time and date for the receipt of Forms of Proxy

General Meeting 27 December 2019

10.00 a.m. on 13 January 2020

10:00 a.m. on 15 January 2020



The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS: