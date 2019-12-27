Ganapati plc - Notice of GM
PR Newswire
London, December 27
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
27 December 2019
Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Ganapati Plc announces that a general meeting of its shareholders to be held at the London offices of the Company at, 199 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 2EX on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (UK time) to seek shareholder approval to increase the Company's Share Option Scheme limit from 10 per cet. to 15 per cent.
The Company has posted the notice of general meeting to its shareholders today and these documents will also will be made available to download from the Company's website at https://ganapati.com/en/.
The resolution on which the shareholders will vote at the general meeting is as follows:
Ordinary Resolution
- To approve the substitution of 15% for 10% in rule 2.2 of the Company's Share Option Scheme (as the maximum percentage of the Company's issued shares over which options may be outstanding at any one time).
Expected timetable of principle events:
|Posting of this Document
Latest time and date for the receipt of Forms of Proxy
General Meeting
|27 December 2019
10.00 a.m. on 13 January 2020
10:00 a.m. on 15 January 2020
The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com