Correction refers to information marked in bold below. As of December 30, 2019, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change name. ISIN New Long Name New Short Name New Trading Code ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0013381696 BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB