As of December 30, 2019, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change name. ISIN New Long Name New Short Name New Trading Code ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0013381696 BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD BNP_SIF_2133KBUSAHYD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB