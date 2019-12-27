Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2019

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108  
PR Newswire
27.12.2019 | 17:07
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, December 27

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 1,708.16 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury by the Company is 1,613,731. The number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of ordinary shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 48,379,792. With effect from 31 December 2019 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 48,379,792. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

27 December 2019

