Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of restricted stock units (including dividend equivalents accumulated thereto during the restricted period) on December 24, 2019 as a result of the Reporting Person becoming eligible for retirement due to his age.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$50.94 Volume(s)

23,337

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

23,337

$50.94

e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-24

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Represents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the vesting of restricted stock units released on December 24, 2019 as a result of the Reporting Person becoming eligible for retirement due to his age.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$50.94 Volume(s)

18,020

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18,020

$50.94

e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-24