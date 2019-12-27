Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2019

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
27.12.19
18:12 Uhr
42,930 Euro
-0,250
-0,58 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
27.12.2019
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, December 26

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionAutomatic vesting of restricted stock units (including dividend equivalents accumulated thereto during the restricted period) on December 24, 2019 as a result of the Reporting Person becoming eligible for retirement due to his age.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$50.94		Volume(s)
23,337
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
23,337
$50.94
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-24
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionRepresents a surrender of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the vesting of restricted stock units released on December 24, 2019 as a result of the Reporting Person becoming eligible for retirement due to his age.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$50.94		Volume(s)
18,020
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,020
$50.94
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-24
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

