The Turkish spirits sector is led by the specialty spirits category in both value and volume terms, while whiskey category is forecast to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. On-trade transactions accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in Turkey. Glass is the only pack material used in the Turkish spirits sector. Diageo plc, Efe Raki and Antalya Alkollu Icecek San ve Tic AS are the leading players in the Turkish spirits sector.
Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in Turkey provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for brandy, gin genever, liqueur, specialty spirits, whiskey, vodka, tequila with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change
- The per capita consumption of spirits in Turkey was lower compared to both the global and regional levels in 2018
- The whiskey category is expected to gain maximum market share in value terms during 2018-2023
- Per capita consumption of specialty spirits was higher when compared to other spirits in Turkey, in 2018
- Diageo plc is the leading company in the Turkish spirits sector
- Glass is the only pack material in the Turkish spirits sector
- Consumption of spirits is higher among men compared to women in Turkey
