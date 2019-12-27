The "France Spirits Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The French spirits sector is led by the whiskey category in both value and volume terms, while rum category is forecast to register the fastest growth in value terms, during 2018-2023. On-trade transactions accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in France. Glass is the most commonly used pack material, followed by rigid plastics and rigid metal in 2018. Pernod Ricard SA', Marie Brizard Wine Spirits SA' and Diageo plc' are the leading players in the French spirits sector. Consumption of spirits is higher among males compared to females in France.

Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in France provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for brandy, gin genever, liqueur, specialty spirits, whiskey, vodka, tequila with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.

Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.

Scope

The per capita consumption of spirits in France was lower compared to global level but higher compared to the regional level in 2018

Whiskey is the largest category in both value and volume terms in French Spirits sector

Per capita consumption of whiskey was higher compared to other spirits categories in France

On-trade transactions accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in France

Pernod Ricard SA is the leading company in the French spirits sector in 2018

Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the French spirits sector

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of spirits in France

Reasons to buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Executive summary

France in the global and regional context

France in the global and Western Europe spirits sector

France compared to other leading countries in Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure France compared to Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis spirits

Country snapshot spirits sector in France

Value and volume analysis spirits sector in France

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: brandy

Segment analysis (in value terms): brandy

Segment analysis (in volume terms): brandy

Category analysis: gin genever

Category analysis: liqueurs

Segment analysis (in value terms): liqueurs

Segment analysis (in volume terms): liqueurs

Category analysis: rum

Segment analysis (in value terms): rum

Segment analysis (in volume terms): rum

Category analysis: specialty spirits

Segment analysis (in value terms): specialty spirits

Segment analysis (in volume terms): specialty spirits

Category analysis: tequila mezcal

Category analysis: vodka

Segment analysis (in value terms): vodka

Segment analysis (in volume terms): vodka

Category analysis: whiskey

Segment analysis (in value terms): whiskey

Segment analysis (in volume terms): whiskey

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: spirits

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in volume terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

GlobalData country risk index (GCRI)

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Marie Brizard Wine Spirits SA

Pernod Ricard SA

EPSA SA

Bardinet S.A.S

William Grant Sons Ltd.

Cepp Sa

Fratelli Branca Distillerie Srl

Diageo plc

Domaine La Mauny

Brown-Forman Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghekck

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005245/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900