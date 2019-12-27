Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces it has extended the repurchase mandate signed and announced on September 19, 2019 until March 19, 2020, date of announcement of the 2019 annual results.

As a reminder, this mandate, which initially expired on 31 December 2019, concerns a maximum volume of 1,400,000 Tikehau Capital shares, i.e. approximately 1% of the share capital, at a price not exceeding the limits imposed by the seventh resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 22 May 2019.

To date, 342,686 shares have been repurchased under this mandate.

The repurchased shares are designed to cover Tikehau Capital's free share and performance share plans and/or be delivered as part of possible external growth, merger, spin-off or contribution transactions, up to a maximum of 5% of the share capital in accordance with law.

The description of the share buyback programme (included in paragraph 8.3.4 of Tikehau Capital's Registration Document filed by the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) on 18 April 2019 under number R. 19-008) and the text of the seventh resolution indicated above (indicated in paragraph 9.4 of the said Registration Document) are available on the Company's website in the Regulatory Information section.

(https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/ regulatory-information).

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €24.3bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 500 staff (as at 30 September 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005248/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com