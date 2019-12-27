Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50593 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 37610 EQS News ID: 944041 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)