Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how master data management helped a retailer save $8M by improving compliance and spend visibility.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients drive their data management initiatives forward using advanced analytics solutions that offer comprehensive insights on business processes and market needs.

Thriving in today's data-driven retail environment is quite challenging, especially if you lack the expertise and analytical skills to tackle challenges. A major problem for retailers today revolves around consolidating and analyzing data sets from disparate sources across the organization. This can be attributed to the lack of a sound master data management strategy, resulting in major issues that diminish the value of data. Effective master data management is not the only issue of concern for retailers, challenges faced by them also revolve around data security and privacy concerns. However, as the business complexity, the sales channels, and the number of customers continue to grow retailers have access to more data than ever before, raising great concern over effective master data management.

Key Questions Answered

What game-changing opportunities does effective master data management present? How does a master data management framework help resolve the organizational concerns of retailers? How can retailers benefit from big data management?

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "A major problem for retailers revolves around structuring and consolidating disparate datasets to improve their business functions while bridging the gap between rhetoric and reality."

How Quantzig's Master Data Management Solutions Helped the Retailer

Enabled seamless delivery and better departmental collaboration

Increased sales and reduced costs, leading to an annual savings of $8M

Enhanced the visibility and efficiency of their procurement processes

As master data management becomes crucial to thriving in the retail market, businesses must deploy a powerful master data management strategy to bring about significant changes in business processes and overall profitability.

