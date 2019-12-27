Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.2156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8330497 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 37583 EQS News ID: 943987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)