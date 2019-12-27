Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point IV and Management Drink It All In, with the Latest Platform Acquisition of Country Pure Foods, Inc.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2019 / Blue Point Capital Partners ("Blue Point") announced today the acquisition of its seventh Fund IV platform investment, Country Pure Foods, Inc. ("Country Pure" or "CPF") (www.countrypure.com), a leading provider of better-for-you beverages and other natural juice products. The acquisition of CPF also includes Silver Springs Citrus, LLC. Blue Point acquired CPF in partnership with management and CPF's former CEO, Raymond ("Ray") Lee. The Company is an excellent fit with Blue Point's expertise in the food & beverage space.

For over seventy years, Country Pure, based in Akron, OH, has been a value-added producer, processer, packager and distributor of both branded and private label beverages and juice products to the food service, retail and co-pack end markets. The Company sells its products directly to retailers and through institutional food service distributors into the healthcare and education markets. With five plants across the nation, CPF has a large geographic footprint to service its diverse portfolio of customers.

"We have been tracking CPF for over twenty years given that it is approximately forty-five minutes from our Cleveland office. Our prior successes and current portfolio investments in the food & beverage segment and our longstanding relationship with Ray, who was the former CEO, make it a natural one for us. We are thrilled to partner with Ray and the management team to grow an already clear leader in the better-for-you beverage space," said John LeMay, a Partner with Blue Point.

Post-closing, Lee will return to serve as CEO of Country Pure. He brings a wealth of executive and industry experience and will provide additional strategic direction and leadership to the existing management team. "As a market leader, CPF offers its consumers high quality and industry leading products and customer service, which is paramount to succeed in our category. I'm eager to build on the Company's outstanding reputation while developing new opportunities to increase product consumption. CPF's recent acquisition of Sidekicks, its 100% fruit and vegetable juice frozen dessert line, and further expansion into plant-based beverages, such as almond milk, strengthens the Company's position in the rapidly growing better-for-you food & beverage categories," said Lee.

"We are excited to leverage the knowledge and experience we've gained through our successes in the food & beverage industry," said Jonathan Pressnell, a Principal with Blue Point. "The Company has a strong reputation and excellent capabilities that will support innovation-driven growth in the attractive end markets of healthcare, education and grocery retail. CPF has an unparalleled reputation and fits well with Blue Point's regional, growth-oriented investment strategy."

Country Pure Foods, Inc. (www.countrypure.com) is a leading provider of branded and private label beverage products to healthcare and education markets as well to leading grocery retailers. As the parent company of Silver Springs Citrus, Natural Country Farms, Ohio Pure Foods, Ardmore Farms and Cal-Tex Citrus Juice, the Company is positioned as one of the largest producers of better-for-you beverages and other natural juice products in the country.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 21-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and Asia, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

For more information, contact:

BLUE POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS

127 Public Square, Suite 5100

Cleveland, OH 44114

John LeMay

Partner

(216) 535-4707

jlemay@bluepointcapital.com

Jonathan Pressnell

Principal

(216) 535-4713

jpressnell@bluepointcapital.com

Country Pure Foods

Raymond Lee

Chief Executive Officer

222 S. Main Street, Suite 401

Akron, OH 44308

(330) 753-2293

SOURCE: Blue Point Capital Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571477/Blue-Point-IV-and-Management-Drink-It-All-In-with-the-Latest-Platform-Acquisition-of-Country-Pure-Foods-Inc