SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on reducing the probability of supply risks by 50% for a heavy machinery company by performing a supplier risk assessment.

Project background

The company wanted to address supply risks by performing a supplier risk assessment. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve the make-to-order production strategy to be more flexible to product variability.

Objective 2: They also wanted to assess diverse set of suppliers impacting the sustainability of the company.

"Since companies in the heavy machinery sector are turning their production facilities into factories of the future, they must analyze suppliers to reduce supply risks," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a heavy machinery company - analyzed risks related to the capabilities of the supplier. The solution offered helped them to:

Procure parts and equipment at better prices and minimize the probability of supply risks by 50%.

Gain information on suppliers' reliability, operational risks, and price risks.

Outcome: The experts at SpendEdge determined the risk level of suppliers. They identified suppliers who were critical for the company. Factors such as purchase price variance, financial condition, manufacturing capability, flexibility were critically examined to analyze supplier risks. Insights into the risk structure of each supplier were provided for a better understanding of the client. The engagement further helped the client to take supplier risk management actions and mitigate supply risks.

