It was a short week with only two trading days: News came from ams and European Lithium (trading halt). And now there is only one trading day left in 2019 and it will be a short one: Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,07% to 3.212,54 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 17%. Up to now there were 131 days with a positive and 120 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,69% away, from the low 17%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,28%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,11%. These are the best-performers this week: EVN 3,55% in front of Palfinger 3,51% and DO&CO 3,45%. And the following stocks performed worst: Frequentis -3,5% in front of Amag -2,85% and Agrana -2,65%. Best-performers year-to-date as ...

