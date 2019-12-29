Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 29.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919964 ISIN: AT0000758305 Ticker-Symbol: PFI 
Tradegate
27.12.19
17:41 Uhr
29,500 Euro
-1,600
-5,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PALFINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALFINGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,350
29,450
28.12.
29,350
29,450
27.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVN
EVN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVN AG17,460+3,93 %
PALFINGER AG29,500-5,14 %