Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Xetra
27.12.19
17:35 Uhr
53,20 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,06
53,26
08:32
53,11
53,26
08:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIO TINTO
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO TINTO PLC53,200,00 %