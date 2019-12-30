CHARENTON-LE-PONT (dpa-AFX) - Der Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica hat in einem seiner Werke in Thailand betrügerische finanzielle Aktivitäten aufgedeckt. Das teilte der französische Konzern am Montag mit. In Thailand und anderen Gerichtsbarkeiten sei bereits Anzeige erstattet worden, heißt es weiter. Zudem seien Maßnahmen ergriffen worden, um zweckentfremdete Gelder zurück zu gewinnen und so den Schaden möglichst zu begrenzen. Den finanziellen Schaden schätzt das Management auf 190 Millionen Euro vor möglichen Versicherungsleistungen. Die Kosten würden in den Zahlen für 2019 verbucht./knd/mis

