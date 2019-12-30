Dana Group International Investments Ltd - AGM Rescheduled

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED

Dana Group International Investments Limited and its subsidiaries

(the "Group" or the "Company");

Change of Date for Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Respect of the Year Ended 30thJune 2019

When the Group announced its results on 27thNovember 2019 for the financial year ended 30thJune 2019, the Chairman's Statement prefacing the consolidated, audited financial statements stated that a notice of AGM would accompany the Annual Report being sent to shareholders. Notice was duly posted, convening the AGM for tomorrow, Tuesday, 31stDecember 2019 at 11.00 a. m. GST (07.00 GMT) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Owing to unforeseen circumstances having arisen, which mean that the Directors of the Company are unable to conduct the AGM in Dubai on the date planned, a new date of 20thJanuary 2020 has been set for the AGM and shareholders will shortly receive a notice of this in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

The Directors wish to apologise to shareholders for any inconvenience which this late but unavoidable rescheduling may cause.

By Order of the Board,

Dubai, 30thDecember 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Group accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107;

e-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk