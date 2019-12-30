Intellifluence, an Influencer Marketing Services Platform, Launches a New Managed Services Plan

The Platform's Advanced Plan is Now a Managed Plan, Which Will Cost Much Less While Still Offering a Number of Great Features

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of the influencer marketing services platform Intellifluence, is pleased to announce the launch of a new managed services plan.

As Sinkwitz noted, Intellifluence's Advanced plan is now a managed plan. In addition to a number of improvements and other great features, the price of the managed plan is now $599 a month, instead of $999 a month.

In addition, the switch from an Advanced plan to a managed plan means that brands that have been having success at the Starter and Regular plan level who now want to have someone take over day-to-day operations on their campaign management only need to upgrade to the Advanced plan and schedule a planning call with a friendly and experienced member of the team at Intellifluence.

"Also, previously Intellifluence had the capability of offering managed services to brands spending $10,000 plus a month in transactions, but with operational improvements we're now able to offer managed services, with no minimum spend requirements, to everyone on the Advanced plan," Sinkwitz noted, adding that for agencies that are looking for white labeled help, they can now use the Advanced plan for running their influencer campaigns, all with Intellifluence as the key vendor in the process.

No matter which plan influencers choose from Intellifluence, Sinkwitz said they can rest assured that they are working with a platform that has an outstanding track record for delivering great results.

About Intellifluence:

Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that makes it easier for brands of various sizes and peer-level influencers to work together to achieve their goals. In over two years, over 65,000 influencers with an aggregate reach of over 3Billion have joined Intellifluence. Influencers can join the network for free with no obligation and brands can choose a plan that fits their needs. Brands are able to create campaigns with public offers for the influencer Marketplace or use the Discover tool to search for influencers in various countries and across all popular social media platforms and blog networks. For more information, visit https://intellifluence.com, follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/intellifluence or Twitter at twitter.com/intellifluence or Instagram at instagram.com/intellifluence.

