Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 380.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 387.59p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---