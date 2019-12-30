Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U78 ISIN: LU1250154413 Ticker-Symbol: ADJ 
Xetra
30.12.19
14:05 Uhr
32,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,31 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,140
32,200
15:05
32,160
32,160
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADO PROPERTIES
ADO PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADO PROPERTIES SA32,100+0,31 %