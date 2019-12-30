ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A. ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 30.12.2019 / 13:51 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ADO Properties S.A. LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the 2- threshold was 0- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 2- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 0.03% 0.02% 0.04- 44,194,607 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 4.67% 1.91% 6.58- notification (if % applicable) 7. No- ti- fie- d de- tai- ls of the re- sul- tin- g si- tua- ti- on on the da- te on whi- ch the thr- es- hol- d was cro- sse- d or rea- che- dvi- ii: A: Vo- tin- g rig- hts at- ta- che- d to sha- res Cla- Number % of ss/- of vo- ty- voting ting pe right- righ- of six ts sha- res ISI- N co- de (if pos- sib- le) Di- Indi- Direct Indi- rec- rect (Art 8 rect t (Art of the (Art (Ar- 9 of Transpa- 9 of t 8 the rency the of Tran- Law) Tran- the spa- spa- Tra- ren- ren- nsp- cy cy are- Law) Law) ncy Law- ) LU1- 12,032 0- 250- .- 154- 0- 413 3- % SUB- 12,032 0.03- TOT- % AL A (Di- rec- t & Ind- ire- ct) B 1: Fi- nan- ci- al In- str- um- ent- s ac- cor- din- g to Ar- t. 12(- 1)(- a) of the Tra- nsp- are- ncy Law Ty- Expi- E- Num- % pe rati- x- ber o- of on e- of f fi- da- r- vo- v- nan- tex c- ting o- ci- i- right- t- al s- s i- in- e- that n- str- / may g um- C- be r- ent o- acqui- i- n- red g- v- if h- e- the t- r- in- s s- stru- i- ment o- is n exer- P- cise- e- d/ r- con- i- verte- o- d. d- x- i Se- Open 7,500 0- cu- .- ri- 0- tie- 2- s % Len- din- g S- 7,500 0- U- .- B- 0- T- 2- O- % T- A- L B- .- 1 B 2: Fi- nan- ci- al In- str- um- ent- s wit- h si- mi- lar eco- no- mic ef- fec- t ac- cor- din- g to Ar- t. 12(- 1)(- b) of the Tra- nsp- are- ncy Law Ty- E- E- P- N- % pe x- x- h- u- o- of p- e- y- m- f fi- i- r- s- b- v- nan- r- c- i- e- o- ci- a- i- c- r t- al t- s- a- o- i- in- i- e- l f n- str- o- / o- v- g um- n C- r o- r- ent d- o- c- t- i- a- n- a- i- g- t- v- s- n- h- e- e- h g t- x r- s- r- s s- e- i- i- t- g- o- t- h- n l- t- P- e- s e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i S- U- B- T- O- T- A- L B- .- 2 8. In- for- ma- ti- on in re- la- ti- on to the per- son sub- jec- t to the no- ti- fi- ca- ti- on ob- li- ga- tio- n: (pl- ea- se tic- k the app- li- ca- ble box- ) Per- son sub- jec- t to the no- ti- fi- ca- ti- on ob- li- ga- ti- on is not con- tro- lle- d by any na- tu- ral per- son or le- gal en- ti- ty and doe- s not con- tro- l any oth- er und- ert- aki- ng(- s) hol- din- g di- rec- tly or in- di- rec- tly an in- te- res- t in the (un- der- lyi- ng) is- su- er.- xii- i X Ful- l cha- in of con- tro- lle- d un- der- ta- kin- gs thr- oug- h whi- ch the vo- tin- g rig- hts an- d/o- r the fi- nan- ci- al in- str- um- ent- s are ef- fec- tiv- ely hel- d sta- rti- ng wit- h the ul- ti- ma- te con- tro- lli- ng na- tu- ral per- son or le- gal en- ti- ty- xiv (pl- ea- se pro- vi- de a se- pa- ra- te or- ga- ni- sa- tio- nal cha- rt in ca- se of a com- ple- x str- uct- ure- ): N N- % of % of T- Directly a- voting voting o- control- m- rights rights t- led by e- held by through a- (use x- ultima- financi- l number(s) v te al o- from 1st control- instru- f column) ling ments b- person held by o- or ultimate t- entity control- h or held ling direct- person ly by or any entity subsi- or held diary directly if it by any equals subsidia- or is ry if it higher equals than or is the higher notifia- than the ble notifia- thres- ble hold thres- hold 1 T- h- e G- o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s G- r- o- u- p- , I- n- c- . 2 G- 1 S- A- M H- o- l- d- i- n- g- s L- L- C 3 G- 2 o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s A- s- s- e- t M- a- n- a- g- e- m- e- n- t- , L- .- P- . 1 T- h- e G- o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s G- r- o- u- p- , I- n- c- . 2 G- 1 o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s & C- o- . Done at London On 27/12/2019