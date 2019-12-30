With reference to the press release published by Nordea Bank Abp on December 30, 2019, at 09:41 CET, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following product issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products. The trading will be resumed from January 2, 2020, with normal opening procedure. Trading code ISIN ------------------------------ FRB THOMASCOOK N SE0009554389 ------------------------------ The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.