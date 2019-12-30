Get in touch with our analytics experts for similar engagements

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how merchandising analytics helped a wine and spirits manufacturer to enhance market share through better visibility of products across segments.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients drive their data management initiatives forward using advanced merchandising analytics solutions that offer comprehensive insights on market demand.

Enhancing brand visibility in today's complex business scenario is quite complex considering the processes associated with it. A major problem for retailers today revolves around consolidating and analyzing data sets from disparate sources across the organization. This can be attributed to the lack of a sound business strategy, resulting in major issues that diminish the value of data. With one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the wine and spirits sector, the client found it challenging to enhance market share through better visibility of products across segments. To do so, they chose to collaborate with Quantzig to leverage its merchandising analytics solutions to understand the demand for various products and forecast the right quantity of inventory needed to serve their customers.

Key Questions Answered

What game-changing opportunities does effective planning and merchandising present? How does merchandising analytics help resolve the organizational concerns of retailers? How can merchandising analytics models help drive outcomes?

According to Quantzig's merchandising analytics experts, "To enhance brand visibility and manage a quick developing portfolio, businesses must devise a complex branding strategy that focuses on effective planning and merchandising."

How Quantzig's Merchandising Analytics Solutions Helped the Retailer

Identified the demand for different SKUs

Eliminated stock-outs and reduce inventory costs

Grouped products based on sales velocity and demand

As merchandising analytics becomes crucial to thriving in the retail market, businesses must deploy powerful merchandising analytics models to bring about significant changes in business processes and overall profitability.

