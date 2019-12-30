SkiingProperty.com Announces the Launch of a New Ski Property for Sale in the French Ski Resort of Megeve

The Apartments for Sale Are Located Just 500 Metres from Two Ski Lifts and Feature Gorgeous Views

SUBITON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / The founders of SkiingProperty.com are pleased to announce the launch of a new and luxurious ski property for sale in the heart of the French Alps. The new development of apartments is located in the French ski resort of Megeve and is expected to be completed in Autumn, 2020.

To learn more about the new and chic French ski property for sale and the many features in each flat, as well as more information on how to buy one of the apartments, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/ski-property-details/apartments-for-sale-in-megeve-ski275/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the ski apartments for sale in Megeve France will be situated in a peaceful residential area that is a mere 500 metres from two ski lifts. The area is known for its scenic views of Mont d'Arbois and Rocharbois, and is part of the Evasion Mont Blanc ski domain, which is composed of 400 kilometres of pistes.

The new apartments will be priced from 1,320,000 to 2,040,000 euros, will include three bedrooms and will start at 84 sqm in size. Each luxury condo will feature high-end finishes and a communal garden, along with convenient underground parking, cellars and ski lockers.

"With space being scarce and new-builds restricted, a project such as this in Megeve is a rare opportunity on the property market," the company spokesperson noted, adding that similar projects have reached up to 20,000 euros per sqm.

"Take into account that this project has it all - exceptional finishes, an array of facilities and a prime location, one of the most sought-after areas of Megeve, each apartment for sale in Megeve France averages at only 16,000 euros per sqm."

About SkiingProperty.com:

SkiingProperty.com, which is owned and operated by international property specialist Spot Blue International Property, works with developers in the French and Swiss Alps to promote new and off-plan developments to the UK and wider international market. Since its foundation in 2003, Spot Blue International Property has established itself as a leading international property specialist and is a member of the AIPP and NAEA. The company's high profile in the UK and worldwide means it is regularly quoted in the national press and invited to appear on panels at leading seminars and exhibitions. For more information, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/.

