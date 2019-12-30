Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report
London, December 30
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear shareholder
Your current board of directors continues to focus on investment opportunities and the issuance of asset backed investment bonds. Our bonds are listed on Vienna stock exchange.
My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30thSeptember 2019 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP 427,212. This loss is attributable to the operating expenses incurred during the period.
During the period LCP Financial Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Capital Plc) has issued bonds to raise funds for a number of different investment transactions that are at various stages of completion and are looking positive. The directors of LCP Financial Limited are using their best endeavours to achieve a timely completion of all transactions.
I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.
I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.
David Grierson.
Chairman
Lombard Capital Plc.
30th December 2019
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 September 2019
|6 Months ended
|Year
ended
|6 Months ended
|30/09/2019
|31/03/2019
|30/09/2018
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|£
|Continuing operations
|Investment income
|-
|-
|-
|Operating expenses
|(427,212)
|(292,337)
|(74,697)
|Finance charges
|-
|(29,469)
|-
|Impairment of investments
|-
|-
|-
|Operating loss and loss before taxation
|(427,212)
|(321,806)
|(74,697)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period, attributable to the owners
|(427,212)
|(321,806)
|(74,697)
|Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement
|-
|-
|-
|Market value adjustment to investments
|-
|18,750
|-
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|(427,212)
|(303,056)
|(74,697)
|Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence)
|(10.1)
|(9.3)
|(1.8)
Condensed Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2019
|30/09/2019
|31/03/2019
|30/09/2018
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|£
|Non-current assets
|Available for sale investments
|131,250
|131,250
|112,500
|Financial assets at amortised cost
|653,350
|700,700
|-
|784,600
|831,950
|112,500
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|182,344
|41,296
|176,216
|Cash and cash equivalents
|51,494
|12,059
|4,130
|233,838
|53,355
|180,346
|Total assets
|1,018,438
|885,305
|292,846
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
|4,219
|4,219
|4,219
|Deferred shares
|189,897
|189,897
|189,897
|Share premium
|954,574
|954,574
|954,574
|Share option reserve
|80,300
|80,300
|80,300
|Investment revaluation reserve
|118,934
|118,934
|100,184
|Retained earnings
|(2,312,487)
|(1,885,275)
|(1,638,166)
|(964,563)
|(537,351)
|(308,992)
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|764,000
|672,656
|601,838
|Loans and other borrowings
|1,219,000
|750,000
|-
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,018,438
|885,305
|292,846
Notes to the financial statements
Six months ended 30 September 2019
1. Basis of preparation
The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2019 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.
The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
2. Earnings per share
The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.
The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2019 was 4,219,157 (31 March 2019 4,219,157).
|3. Investments
|30/09/2019
|31/03/2019
|30/09/2018
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|£
|£
|£
|Investments at cost less impairment
|131,250
|131,250
|112,500
|Impairments: Recognised in the year
|-
|-
|-
|Market value adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|Market value at period end
|131,250
|131,250
|112,500