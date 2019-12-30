Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear shareholder

Your current board of directors continues to focus on investment opportunities and the issuance of asset backed investment bonds. Our bonds are listed on Vienna stock exchange.

My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30thSeptember 2019 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP 427,212. This loss is attributable to the operating expenses incurred during the period.

During the period LCP Financial Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Capital Plc) has issued bonds to raise funds for a number of different investment transactions that are at various stages of completion and are looking positive. The directors of LCP Financial Limited are using their best endeavours to achieve a timely completion of all transactions.

I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.

I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.

David Grierson.

Chairman

Lombard Capital Plc.



30th December 2019

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021



Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 September 2019

6 Months ended Year

ended 6 Months ended 30/09/2019 31/03/2019 30/09/2018 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Continuing operations Investment income - - - Operating expenses (427,212) (292,337) (74,697) Finance charges - (29,469) - Impairment of investments - - - Operating loss and loss before taxation (427,212) (321,806) (74,697) Taxation - - - Loss for the period, attributable to the owners (427,212) (321,806) (74,697) Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement - - - Market value adjustment to investments - 18,750 - Total comprehensive loss for the period (427,212) (303,056) (74,697) Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence) (10.1) (9.3) (1.8)



Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2019

30/09/2019 31/03/2019 30/09/2018 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Non-current assets Available for sale investments 131,250 131,250 112,500 Financial assets at amortised cost 653,350 700,700 - 784,600 831,950 112,500 Current assets Trade and other receivables 182,344 41,296 176,216 Cash and cash equivalents 51,494 12,059 4,130 233,838 53,355 180,346 Total assets 1,018,438 885,305 292,846 Equity Ordinary shares 4,219 4,219 4,219 Deferred shares 189,897 189,897 189,897 Share premium 954,574 954,574 954,574 Share option reserve 80,300 80,300 80,300 Investment revaluation reserve 118,934 118,934 100,184 Retained earnings (2,312,487) (1,885,275) (1,638,166) (964,563) (537,351) (308,992) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 764,000 672,656 601,838 Loans and other borrowings 1,219,000 750,000 - Total equity and liabilities 1,018,438 885,305 292,846



Notes to the financial statements

Six months ended 30 September 2019

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2019 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

2. Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2019 was 4,219,157 (31 March 2019 4,219,157).