Charleys Philly Steaks Launches Customer of the Year Program

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / The inspiration for the Customer of the Year program began at a corporate owned store. It was discovered that longtime brand patron, Esther Wrightsel, traveled several times each week to Charleys Philly Steaks, with her commute often equating to over 50 miles roundtrip! However, these frequent trips established more than just a customer satisfying their Cheesesteak cravings; a relationship formed. The General Manager and store employees came to know her by name and have her "usual' order memorized. Esther refers to the store manager as her "buddy" and knows store employees by their first names, developing a friendship atypical from the standard customer and restaurant transaction.

Upon learning about Esther's story, Charleys Philly Steaks knew they had discovered something special and wanted to recognize this top customer. Moreover, they realized that there are other customers like Esther and stores that are willing to go the extra step to make these lasting impressions. It was time to recognize and celebrate these dedicated supporters around the world, while also acknowledging the stores who helped create such memorable experiences for their customers.

The Customer of the Year program kicked-off on December 5th at Esther's preferred Charleys Philly Steaks store at 6975 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Several District Managers, corporate employees, and owner Charley Shin joined in celebrating the brand's first inductee. Esther was presented with branded gifts as well as a special award recognizing her as 2019's Customer of the Year. The location also displayed prominent signage within the store that featured Esther's custom Philly of choice-the Chicken Buffalo with bacon and extra Ranch. A plaque will also go up at the store to further commemorate her 20+ years of patronage to the brand.

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order.

