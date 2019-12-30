Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, December 30
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 30 December 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 23,363 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1760p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 64,363 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,454,436 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 13,518,799.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary