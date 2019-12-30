The Spanish utility said it is now ready to connect the Nunez de Balboa project to the grid. The facility is expected to start generating electricity at some point in the first quarter of 2020.Iberdrola has wrapped up construction of its massive 500 MW Nunez de Balboa solar project in Spain. The utility said that it has secured a commissioning permit from Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition, while local grid operator Red Electrica de Espana (REE) has already started energization tests. The mega-project is expected to start feeding electricity into the grid at some point in the first quarter ...

