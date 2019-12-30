Web Presence: Committed 100 Founder Chad Tackett's 3 Tips for Losing Weight While Eating What You Love

HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / The holiday season can be tricky for anyone trying to lose weight. The temptations are everywhere, from cookies at the company party to Christmas dinner with the family. Chad Tackett, business owner and founder of the Committed 100 online weight-loss program, has some good news. For over 24 years, Chad Tackett has been helping people achieve their ideal weight through his online wellness program. Chad Tackett says, despite popular belief, you can eat the foods you love while losing weight. Here are three of Chad Tackett's top tips.

Chad Tackett's 3 Tips to Eat What You Love & Still Lose Weight

Make Simple Swaps

Making a long-term lifestyle change to lose weight and be healthier is no small feat. That being said, small changes can add up to make a big difference. Making simple swaps in your favorite recipes can reduce calories without sacrificing taste. For instance, instead of making a hamburger with full-fat beef on a white bun with cheese, ketchup, and the works, consider swapping beef for low-fat turkey or, better yet, a vegetarian alternative (don't knock it "til you've tried it!). As for cheese, consider a low-fat version. Pile on plenty of dill pickles, tomato slices, and onions and use a whole grain bun. Or, instead of getting a pan-crust pizza with pepperoni, pick a thin-crust version with a variety of vegetables.

2. Eat Plenty of Protein

Most comfort and "junk" foods, such as chips, pizza, burgers, fries, and ice cream, are high-carb. Carbs aren't your enemy, and many healthy foods, like whole grains, vegetables, and fruits are carbohydrates. However, simple carbohydrates, such as refined sugar and white flour, are quickly expended by the body, meaning you'll feel hungry not long after eating them. Protein, on the other hand, takes longer to digest and thus will help you stay full for longer. Protein is also the building-block of muscle. Adding lean protein, such as chicken, nuts, eggs, fish, and yogurt to your favorite meals can help you stay satiated longer. For instance, try having eggs with pancakes in the morning and swap maple syrup for a berry medley. Or, add chicken breast to your pasta dishes.

3. Watch Your Portions

Portion control is key to losing weight without cutting out your favorite foods. Studies show the more people have on their plate, the more they will eat, so serve up something small. A little bit of something, such as a cake or brownie, will satisfy your cravings without squashing all of your hard work. Eating what you love in moderation while eating healthy foods most of the time, will help you stick to your new, healthier way of eating. Similarly, avoid "all or nothing" thinking. If you indulge a little too much one day, don't see it as a failure or excuse to go off the rails entirely. Just get back on track and pick up where you left off.

