NHS Industries Ltd.: NHS Industries Provides Business Update and Announces Change of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / NHS Industries Ltd. (CSE:NHS) (the "Company" or "NHS") is pleased to provide the following update.

Business Update

NHS owns an agricultural property located in the Agricultural Land Reserve, ("ALR") in Langley, British Columbia (the "Langley Property"). The site includes greenhouses and a significant quantity of peat moss which may be used for internal soil mixtures.

The Company continues to pursue its application to the ALR board to have the Langley Property approved for non-farm use. This designation will allow NHS to build out a commercial kitchen and add a potential warehouse in order to allow local growers to create value added products in a turnkey facility.

The Company will continue to seek new business opportunities in the food industry, with a particular focus on innovative food technologies and new food business models.

Change in Board of Directors

The Company announces that David A. Johnson has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. NHS is pleased to announce that Robert Nygren has been appointed as a new independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Nygren has practised law in Canada and the US, and has over twenty years of experience leading technology companies based in Canada, US, UK and China.

Carman Parente, President & CEO of NHS stated, "I would like to thank David for his service to the Company and wish him well in the future. I would also like to welcome Robert to the Board."

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS owns 5.5 acres of prime agricultural land in Langley, BC that includes over 48,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity. For further information about NHS, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carman Parente

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@nhsindustries.ca

(888) 202-5153

